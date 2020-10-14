Chamber passes amendments to pay law to increase pay to civil servants

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill that provides, among other things, for an increase in the pay to civil servants and contract staff employed by Presidential Administration, the General Secretariat of the Government, and Parliament's services, according to AGERPRES.

The bill amends Framework Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of public staff.

It passed 150 to 71 and 8 abstentions.

Under the bill, "civil servants with the Presidential Administration, the General Secretariat of the Government, as well as parliamentary civil servants from Parliament's services shall be entitled, for the complexity of their work, to a 15% increase in the base pay," repealing a ban on adding the new increase to the increase granted for legislative activity.

The contract staff with the Presidential Administration, the General Secretariat of the Government and the services of the Parliament should be entitled to a similar rise in their base pay for the complexity of their work.

The bill also provides for the exemption of the institutions in the defence, public order and national security system from the mandate to make public list of positions complete with pay data.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.