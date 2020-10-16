Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals

The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"Romania is going through the worst health and economic crisis in history. A competent and responsible government would have worked with specialists to break Romania out of deadlock. Unfortunately, this has not happened and our country is close to a disaster. We must change that. The new PSD has assumed that the Romanians' agenda will always be theirs. The new PSD team means people who are honest, professional and recognized in their fields of activity, as is Dr. Rafila, and many others who will enter the future Parliament," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the PSD must bring to Parliament a strong team with which to implement the ideas of the governing program, "our plan to solve the health crisis as soon as possible, to then increase the economy and the people's standard of living."

"We are the largest party in Romania and it is normal for people to expect something else from us. The new PSD means professionalism. The National Liberal Party has been left with interlopers, party switchers and imposters," he said.