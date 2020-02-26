 
     
Ciolacu to run for PSD chair, at congress: I would much like Sorin Grindeanu to come on team

Marcel Ciolacu

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday that he will run for the position of full chairman at the congress on February 29 and that he hasn't put together a team yet.

Asked, at private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus, if he has decided to run for the position of PSD chair, Ciolacu answered: "Yes."

He mentioned that until Friday at noon the candidacies are going to be submitted and that he would like to have counter-candidates.

Ciolacu said that he hasn't drawn up a team yet, but he would much like Sorin Grindeanu to join him.

"I'm waiting for an answer from Sorin Grindeanu, I would much like he came on the team. I offered him to join our team. We didn't discuss positions," he said.

The Social Democrat leader stated he would be honored if Paul Stanescu wanted to continue to be Secretary General.

"With Mr. Stanescu we overcame - you know, there was that saying, you can't fit two swords in one sheathe. You should know you can. I didn't believe it until I teamed up with Mr. Stanescu," Ciolacu showed.

