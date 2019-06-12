Ciolos: USR-PLUS Alliance, ready to assume rule with Parliament backing, yet early elections needed

USR-PLUS Alliance [formed by USR - Save Romania Union, PLUS - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] is ready to assume the rule, but for this it needs the certainty that it can have support in Parliament, opting for early elections, former premier Dacian Ciolos, PLUS leader told RFI on Wednesday.

"Many, including the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.], understand that they have played a losing ticket, especially now that they have seen their leader behind the bars after fighting the Romanian justice for three years. And I think there are enough lucid people there, rational people, who understand that they are left and are heading towards a dead-end if they continue to support PSD. So, in this logic, there should normally be a majority to send home the Dancila Government, because Romania has got nothing to win should this government stay in power. Therefore, the first step - this government must be taken down, it must leave, and then a new majority must be constituted, to support a new government or to have at least an interim government, to be at least well controlled constitutionally, so as to be sure that they no longer harm Romania and Romanians by decisions as they have proved so far," the PLUS leader affirmed.

Ciolos sees the Opposition divided into two: one united against PSD, but also one that offers a political alternative.

"It's one thing to unite against PSD, and another is to get together to build something in Romania. USR-PLUS also proposes a political alternative to lead Romania, not just against PSD, and that is why this alternative must be legitimized through vote. That is why we have asked for early elections, but if there is a minimum of common sense and interest for Romania, the parties that are now in the Opposition with respect to the PSD - and I want to emphasize this - even if they are heterogeneous political forces, because there is a difference between USR-PLUS and PNL [ the National Liberal Party] on the one hand and Pro Romania and UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] on the other hand, that have courted more or less articulately PSD, so far there have been largely fugitives from the PSD to Pro Romania, so there is an Opposition now to the PSD and to this Government, but it is not an Opposition that is now capable of building an articulated political project to govern Romania and stabilize the situation in Romania," Ciolos said.

He has advanced the idea of a transition period for finding a minimal solution so that the "bad things" that have happened in Romania so far - "the disarticulation of justice", "chasing investors" - be stopped. Dacian Ciolos recalled that he was at the head of a government that had been installed after a period of political instability but had no support in Parliament.