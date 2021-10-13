Citu: Will have proposal for Chamber head, at the moment supporting Florin Roman as interim

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated on Wednesday that the Liberals will have a proposal for the position of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, yet at the moment the proposal of the party's leadership is to support Florin Roman as interim for the position.

"The decision was that we will support for interim deputy Speaker Florin Roman. After that we will discuss and we will see if and who will be the person designated from our part for Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies," said Florin Citu, at the PNL headquarters, when asked what is the Liberals' proposal for the Speaker of the Chamber position, following Ludovic Orban's resignation.

Asked if he would like to take over the leadership of the Senate, he said: "For the moment I am interim PM and there are many things to resolve."

"Beside political discussions, you know very well that we brought last night 5,000 doses for COVID treatment, other doses will come from Germany, we are looking for other drugs as well. Today, the first patients started to come to Pipera Hospital, so the first 100 beds are functioning, there are a lot of issues to solve. Romania is going through a crisis situation. We did not need this political crisis. Unfortunately, those who threw us into this political crisis don't have a solution yet," said Florin Citu.