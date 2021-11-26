City lighting switch-on event marks start of winter holidays in Bucharest

Dozens of Bucharesters gathered on Friday evening in the University Square to witness the city lighting switch-on for the winter holidays.

"We opened today the 14th Bucharest Christmas Market. It's a fairytale fair organized in the city center by the Bucharest City Hall through Creart. Our Christmas tree is made of wood, we promote sustainability, it's ecological, reusable and features a magical light display," Creart PR Cristina Lixandru told AGERPRES.

She also mentioned that starting with December 17, Santa Claus will also be present at the Christmas Fair.

"I'm sure that the little ones are looking forward to meeting Santa Claus. He will arrive at the fair with his elves on December 17 and will be there to meet with the kids until December 24," Lixandru said.

She reminds that access to the fair is open only for people who present the green COVID certificate, based on an entrance ticket.

"According to the legislation in force, access is allowed to persons who present the green certificate proving that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or that they have recovered from the disease (children under the age of 12 are exempt from this requirement), the protective mask is mandatory, except for children under five years of age," Lixandru specified.

The Christmas tree set up in the center of the fair is 15 meters high.