Ciuca: It is difficult to create integrated system of cyber protection, every institution has obligation to take measures

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Monday that, at this moment, it is very difficult to create an integrated system of cyber protection, stressing that each institution has the obligation to take measures for protecting its own systems.

"At this moment, it is very difficult to create an integrated cyber protection system, which is why each institution has the obligation to take measures to protect its own systems. As such, at the moment, there is legislation in force so that each institution should take self-protection measures. Cyber attacks will definitely exist again. It is a dynamic of the evolution in the cyber field. We need specialists, investments in technology," Ciuca said at the PNL headquarters when asked what can be done in connection with such attacks on state institutions.

The Ministry of Health informed on Monday that during the night of Sunday to Monday there was a "massive" ransomware-type cyber attack on the production servers on which the HIS computer system runs, affecting 18 hospitals.

