Ciuca: PNL must have its own presidential candidate, healthiest thing for democracy

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that the Liberals cannot support a Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, considering that PNL must have its own candidate, adding that negotiating these issues is not beneficial for the democratic process.

Asked whether the possibility of PNL supporting the PSD candidate for the presidential elections in exchange for the post of prime minister and the candidacy for the capital's mayoralty is worth considering, Nicolae Ciuca answered that it was not.

He said that he has a mandate from the PNL National Political Bureau to negotiate in coalition the merger of elections and anything else outside this mandate cannot be assumed by the party leadership.Nicolae Ciuca ruled out the possibility of taking a mandate from the BNP should PSD propose PNL to support a PSD presidential candidate in the negotiations within the coalition."This is not possible, because PNL must have its own presidential candidate. This is the healthiest thing for democracy," explained the Liberal leader.According to Ciuca, separate candidates in the elections from the two parties would be a good solution."I think it is a very good solution, because each of us will see which is the choice of Romanians for one party or another," said Nicolae Ciuca.Asked about the option of merging parliamentary elections with the second round of the presidential elections, the PNL leader replied: "Parliamentary elections with the second round, if this can be a solution, why not? Anything that can reduce the number of election rounds".