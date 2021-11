"In the past day we worked together with the other parties to be able to aggregate a governing programme and a solid coalition in the Romanian Parliament, so that we can accomplish a government to ensure the stability of the country. Practically, Romanian citizens expect from us stability and solutions in order to be able to resolve the effects produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis and also to have a governmental programme able to enforce the necessary decisions for the implementation of the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience PLan]," said Ciuca, after being designated by President Klaus Iohannis to form the new government.He added that it is for the first time when the governing programme mentions "a substantial percentage for investments" and includes social measures."We are hoping to be able to get down to work, as of Thursday, at the level of the government team," said Ciuca.