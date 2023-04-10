Ciuca: Some of PNL ministers will no longer be in future Government after swap

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday that some of the liberal ministers of the current Cabinet will no longer be in the future Government, led by the leader of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, after the government swap agreed by protocol for May.

Ciuca made the statement upon leaving the opening ceremony of the International Conference "Smart Diaspora 2023. Diaspora in higher education, science, innovation and entrepreneurship" organized at the Romanian National Opera Hall in Timisoara.

"The swap is planned to take place, as we assumed", said Nicolae Ciuca.

He was also asked whether he was not afraid of losing the position of president of the PNL after giving up that of prime minister, starting from certain dissatisfactions expressed by other leaders. "I served the citizens of Romania and Romania, not any particular party", argued Ciuca.

In the same context, he was asked at what stage the PNL ministers' evaluations are and if there is a possibility that some of them will no longer be in the future government led by the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu.

"Each of the ministers will be evaluated and each will find their position in the future. Definitely, yes", answered Ciuca. AGERPRES