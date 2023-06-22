Cluj mayor Boc: Cohesion policy is that glue that holds the EU together

Cohesion policy is "that glue that holds the EU together" and the Romanian authorities are ready to implement projects worth billions of euros, but they need money, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, president of the Commission for territorial cohesion policy and the EU budget of the Committee of the Regions, told a Thursday s press conference.

"Its purpose [cohesion policy] is to reduce the development gaps between the countries, regions, and cities of the European Union. The main beneficiaries are those who have a more difficult economic situation, but the cohesion policy is and must remain a policy for all states in the European Union. I don't think you will find a village, a commune, a city in Romania that has not benefited from the cohesion policy. It has changed the lives of millions of Romanians for the better, since joining the European Union in 2007. There is over 70 of billions of euros that entered Romania and materialized in schools, nurseries, kindergartens, roads, streets, green spaces, bicycle paths, highways, which are money from the cohesion policy of the European Union and which brought the same language of modernization from Europe here, here in Romania," the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc said on Thursday, in Sibiu, at the Conference "Cohesion, our fundamental value for the future of Europe: regions and cities for a strong recovery and a just transition," an event that brings together officials from 27 member states, regional and local elected officials from the EU and senior officials of the European Commission.

Boc believes that accelerated technological development, that of artificial intelligence, economic growth based on non-pollution will lead to the creation of better jobs in Europe, but also to the emergence of new gaps on the continent.

In the opinion of Emil Boc, "Romania is one of the main beneficiaries of the cohesion policy in the European Union" and states that the Romanian authorities can implement projects worth billions of euros, but they need the money from cohesion.AGERPRES