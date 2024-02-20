Cluj university to coordinate international project redefining Euro-African ties

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca has won, as associate coordinator, a European project redefining Euro-African relations in the XXI century, along with challenges and solutions for equitable, democratic and inclusive development, aimed at creating a network of European and African universities with dealing with international development.

"The network will include universities such as: Free University of Brussels, University of Ghent (Belgium), University of Geneva (Switzerland), Yaounde University (Cameroon), Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Senegal). UBB's participation in the project coordination will be ensured through the UBB Centre for African Studies (CESTAF), associated with the Afro-European Cluster of Excellence dedicated to sustainable waterway and land resource management for human well-being," reads a UBB press statement released on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

The cluster is part of a complex international endeavour under which the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) and the GUILD, the organisation of some of the most representative European universities of advanced research - of which UBB is part - have pledged to boost the role of science in the development of the African continent and in international efforts related to sustainable development."In the context of the new project, the rector of Babes-Bolyai University, Daniel David, said that UBB's commitment to Africa is a serious and important one in today's world, achieved both through GUILD (https://www.the-guild.eu/about/members/) and directly, as UBB already having two offices and representation in Africa. This commitment is important both to Romania and as part of the West's effort to integrate Africa and its academic community with the democratic world.