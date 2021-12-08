CNIPMMR's Fudulea: Romania's export strategy sounds good 'on paper'; must be implemented as soon as possible

Romania's export strategy sounds good on paper, but it is important if we start working on it tomorrow so that it can be implemented as soon as possible, Sterica Fudulea, secretary general of National Council of Small and Medium Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) told a Wednesday's press conference, agerpres reports.

"Export is the Cinderella of the Romanian economy. We saw in the government program that we want to create an export strategy and I think that the figures that show us the true value of Romanian exports and, especially, of the trade deficit, should worry us all. For the first nine months, the INS sent us an increase in the trade deficit of 3.7 billion euros, compared to 2020 when there was an increase of one billion euros throughout the year. If we look at the last few years, the numbers are alarming, on paper it sounds good, it's ok. This export strategy needs to be worked out very well by a well-established working group and implemented no matter who comes to power in the next five years, because otherwise, we will not be able to reduce this trade deficit. We will probably see the first companies going to international fairs after January," Fudulea said.

According to the CNIPMMR official, Romania needs investments in production capacities for domestic companies, as well as an expansion of the commercial diplomacy network."I think we need investments in terms of production capacity for Romanian companies in order to be competitive in the foreign market. We need to identify which products we import. If we look at the figures, this year, in the first nine months, we imported 71.3 billion euros and exported 54 billion, the main point of which is to produce what we consume from imports", said the CNIPMMR representative.The National Council of Small and Medium Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) organized, on Wednesday, a press conference in which topics were addressed, such as: measures to support the business environment that are found in the Government Program 2021-2024, position CNIPMMR on Action 4.1.1 - "Investments in productive activities (new measure 3) and the point of view of travel agencies towards the new travel restrictions imposed by the Bucharest authorities.