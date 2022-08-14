CNSP estimates 11.3 pct increase in average net monthly salary, slightly up from previous forecast

The National Strategy and Forecast Commission (CNSP) estimates an increase of 11.3 percent in this year's average net monthly salary to 3,838 RON, compared to an advance of 10.8 percent and a salary of 3,822 RON, as per its spring projection.

According to the summer 2022 forecast, the average net salary will increase next year by 10.6 percent to 4,246 RON, in 2024 by 9.3 percent to 4,641 RON, and in 2025 by 8 percent to 5,010 RON. In its previous report, CNSP estimated an average net salary of 4,176 RON (plus 9.3 pct) in 2023; 4,507 RON (plus 7.9 pct) in 2024; and 4,837 RON (plus 7.3 pct) in 2025, Agerpres.ro informs.

The average gross monthly salary is expected to increase 10.4 percent in 2022 to 6,157 RON; 10.1 percent to 6,780 RON in 2024; 8.9 percent to 7,385 RON in 2024; and 7.7 percent to 7,950 RON in 2025.