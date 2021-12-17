CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries: Spain, Italy, Sweden in red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday updated, through a new decision, the list of countries/territories posing a high epidemiological risk in terms of coronavirus infections, with Spain, Italy, Sweden, Dominica and Maldives entering the red zone.

At the same time, according to the CNSU decision, as a result of an increase in the number of COVID cases, Bolivia, South Korea and the British Virgin Islands have entered the yellow zone.

In exchange, Armenia, Albania, Mongolia and Brunei Darussalam have entered the green zone.

According to the annex to the judgment, the situation is as follows:

*** Red zone

Andorra - 37.4

Northern Mariana Islands - 21.9

Liechtenstein - 21.7

Guernsey - 20.1

Isle of Man - 19.9

Slovakia - 19.4

Czech Republic - 19.2

San Marino - 18.0

Belgium - 17.7

Faroe Islands - 17.6

Cayman Islands - 17.2

Mauritius - 16.5

The Netherlands - 16.2

Jersey - 15.4

Switzerland - 15.0

Ireland - 12.8

Anguilla - 12.6

Georgia - 12.6

Croatia - 12.4

Denmark - 12.1

Norway - 10.9

Hungary - 10.5

Gibraltar - 10.3

Slovenia - 10.3

Great Britain ** - 9.9

Monaco - 9.6

France - 9.3

Austria - 9.0

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba - 8.9

Germany - 8.7

Luxembourg - 8.6

Lithuania - 8.5

Poland - 8.4

Cyprus - 8.0

Trinidad and Tobago - 7.8

Greenland - 7.4

Greece - 7.2

Dominica - 6.3

Jordan - 6.0

Barbados - 6.0

Eswatini ** - 5.3

Portugal - 5.1

United States of America - 5.1

Estonia - 5.1

Latvia - 5.0

Iceland - 4.9

Montenegro - 4.7

Seychelles - 4.6

Spain - 3.8

Bulgaria - 3.7

Turkey - 3.6

Finland - 3.5

South Africa ** - 3.5

Serbia - 3.4

Lebanon - 3.2

Ukraine - 3.1

Maldives - 3.1

Sweden - 3.1

Russian Federation - 3.0

Italy - 3.0

Zimbabwe ** - 2.2

Namibia ** - 1.5

Lesotho ** - 0.6

Botswana ** - 0.5

Brazil ** - 0.4

Nepal ** - 0.1

Mozambique ** - 0.1

India ** - 0.1

Zambia ** - 0.1

Malawi ** - 0.0

Angola ** - 0.0

Some countries are in this area as a result of the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in the human population with higher transmission.

*** Yellow area

Malta - 2.7

French Polynesia - 2.6

Laos - 2.4

Aruba - 2.4

Belarus - 2.4

Belize - 2.4

Bosnia and Herzegovina - 2.3

British Virgin Islands - 2.3

Northern Macedonia - 2.1

Vietnam - 2.1

Malaysia - 2.1

Singapore - 1.9

Azerbaijan - 1.8

Republic of Moldova - 1.8

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 1.8

Bolivia - 1.7

South Korea - 1.6

*** Green area

Armenia - 1.5

Albania - 1.5

Canada - 1.3

Mongolia - 1.2

Chile - 1.2

Curacao - 1.1

Saint Maarten - 1.1

Turks and Caicos Islands - 1.1

Guyana - 1.0

United States Virgin Islands - 1.0

Suriname - 0.9

Uruguay - 0.9

Israel - 0.9

New Caledonia - 0.9

Thailand - 0.9

Libya - 0.9

Palestine - 0.9

Australia - 0.9

Guam - 0.9

Qatar - 0.8

Argentina - 0.8

Panama - 0.8

Romania - 0.8

Brunei Darussalam - 0.7

Peru - 0.6

Columbia - 0.6

Saint Lucia - 0.6

Bermuda - 0.6

Puerto Rico - 0.6

Iran - 0.5

Kazakhstan - 0.5

Bahamas - 0.5

Sri Lanka - 0.5

Antigua and Barbuda - 0.4

Ecuador - 0.4

Venezuela - 0.4

Costa Rica - 0.3

Dominican Republic - 0.3

Saint Kitts and Nevis - 0.3

New Zealand - 0.3

Mexico - 0.3

Cape Verde - 0.3

Falkland Islands - Falkland Islands - 0,3

Bahrain - 0.3

Grenada - 0.3

Guatemala - 0.3

El Salvador - 0.2

Iraq - 0.2

Tunisia - 0.2

Jamaica - 0.2

Gabon - 0.1

Mauritania - 0.1

Cuba - 0.1

Paraguay - 0.1

Papua New Guinea - 0.1

Kyrgyzstan - 0.1

Comoros - 0.1

Syria - 0.1

United Arab Emirates - 0.1

Kuwait - 0.1

Egypt - 0.1

Eritrea - 0.1

Fiji - 0.1

Myanmar - 0.1

Uzbekistan - 0.1

Haiti - 0.1

Kosovo - 0.1

Honduras - 0.1

Mali - 0.1

Algeria - 0.0

Sudan - 0.0

Oman - 0.0

Burkina Faso - 0.0

Ghana - 0.0

Burundi - 0.0

Congo - 0.0

Nicaragua - 0.0

Madagascar - 0.0

Bangladesh - 0.0

Rwanda - 0.0

Gambia - 0.0

Pakistan - 0.0

Togo - 0.0

Nigeria - 0.0

Uganda - 0.0

Bhutan - 0.0

Djibouti - 0.0

Afghanistan - 0.0

Niger - 0.0

Taiwan - 0.0

Senegal - 0.0

Benin - 0.0

Somalia - 0.0

Vanuatu - 0.0

Liberia - 0.0

Yemen - 0.0

Sierra Leone - 0.0

Montserrat - 0.0

Philippines - 0.0

Equatorial Guinea - 0.0

Guinea Bissau - 0.0

Cameroon - 0.0

Sao Tome and Principe - 0.0

Cambodia - 0.0

Morocco - 0.0

Japan - 0.0

Ethiopia - 0.0

East Timor - 0.0

Indonesia - 0.0

Kenya - 0.0

Ivory Coast - 0.0

Tanzania - 0.0

Saudi Arabia - 0.0

Guinea - 0.0

Tajikistan - 0.0

Democratic Republic of the Congo - 0.0

Central African Republic - 0.0

Wallis and Futuna - 0.0

Chad - 0.0

South Sudan - 0.0

Samoa - 0.0

Tonga - 0.0

Palau - 0.0

People's Republic of China - 0.0

Vatican - 0.0

Marshall Islands - 0.0

Micronesia - 0.0

Solomon Islands - 0.0

Western Sahara - 0.0

These data were published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control - ECDC - on Thursday, December 16, for the period November 29 - December 12.