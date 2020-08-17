 
     
Code Yellow flooding warning for three northern few hours ahead

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) has issued a Code Yellow for floods warning valid for rivers in the northern counties of Maramures and Satu Mare.

According to the forecast, until 16:00hrs, EEST, as a result of forecasted and propagated precipitation, important leaks on slopes, torrents, streams, flash floods, increases in flows and levels can occur, with possible exceedances of attention levels on the rivers from the hydrographic basins: Tur - upper basin and tributaries middle and lower basin; Lapus - tributaries in the downstream sector Razoare, Barsau (tributary of the Somes) and Iza - tributaries related to the downstream sector Stramtura.

The warning was sent to: the Ministry of Waters and Forestry, Ministry of the Environment, General Inspectorate for Emergency Management, Romanian Waters National Administration, Interior Ministry, the mass media, Hidroelectrica SA, the Somes-Tisa Water Basin Administration and the Satu-Mare and Maramures Water Systems.

