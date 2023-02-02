Company fined RON 60,000, filed criminal complaint against for oil pollution of Arges River

The Environmental Guard has levied a fine of RON 60,000 and filed a criminal complaint after the pollution of the Arges River with petroleum products, told Agerpres.

"On January 31, between 10:00hrs and 14:00hrs, the manager of a car maintenance and repair company operating in the city of Pitesti knowingly dumped hazardous liquid waste containing petroleum products, about 500 litres of it, in an uncharted local valley, that reached the Arges River," reads a press statement released by the Arges Environmental Guard.

According to the same source, after further checking at the company, other environmental protection violations were identified, and a fine of RON 60,000 was levied for the improper management of the waste held and a criminal complaint was filed for the investigation of the action of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste to surface water.

"Steps have been established to remedy the deficiencies at the site," according to the press statement.

Previously, the Arges County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) announced that its Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service, together with the other relevant institutions, continued their inquiry into the pollution of the Arges River, in the Lunca Argesului - Podul Viilor area, collecting soil, water and substance samples for testing.

IPJ Arges says that investigations in this case are being conducting into the commission of water contamination crimes, and legal measures will be taken accordingly.