Competition Council publishes blacklist of 35 companies that defrauded public auctions in past three years

The Competition Council published on its Internet page, for the first time, a blacklist of the companies that were involved in investigations regarding the defrauding of public auctions, among the well-known names being Siveco, Energobit, Electrica or Electromagnetica.

The list contains 35 companies that were involved in investigations regarding bidd-rigging, the decisions to sanction them in the past three years, as well as mentions regarding the modus operandi of their cooperation with the national competition authority.

The most recent case, concluded last year, was that in which Siveco Romania and Intrarom were fined for breaching the Treaty to accede to the EU by concerted practices to divide the market in the case of an auction organized by APIA (Payment and Intervention Agency for Agriculture, ed. n.). Other large companies on the blacklist are Electromagnetica, Electrica, Condmag, Cis-Gaz, Armax or Vesta Investment.

The competition watchdog decided to publish this list to come in the support of authorities making the assessment, according to a release sent to, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES.