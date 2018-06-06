Corina Suteu: Blocking Rosia Montana case at UNESCO - irresponsible act

Blocking the case of Rosia Montana at UNESCO during the year of the Centennial is an irresponsible act and says a lot about the quality of certain politicians, as well as their real patriotism, says former Culture Minister Corina Suteu.

"The cultural and natural heritage from Rosia Montana belong to Romania and the Romanian people, it is not the inheritance of some corporation. If there is a dispute with the Canadian company, it was caused not by the ancient history of the place, but by the irresponsible acts of the last decades' public administration. A possible obligation of the Romanian state to pay compensations cannot be attributed to the Dacians and Romans of 2,000 years ago, who left us a universally valuable heritage, and neither to today's honest Romanians who do not wish for a fundamental part of their history and culture to be destroyed due to some petty interests. To commit the irresponsible act of trying to block the Rosia Montana case at UNESCO, in the year in which the Romanian modern state celebrates a century of existence says a lot about the quality of certain politicians and their real interests," Corina Suteu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.According to some information that appeared in the media, the Government stopped the procedure of including the town of Rosia Montana in the UNESCO heritage, the request being made by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity and sent to Romania's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, through the Foreign Ministry.Romania's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Adrian Cioroianu considers that the procedure to include Rosia Montana on the list for UNESCO World Heritage should be reopened upon the conclusion of the arbitration process with Gabriel Resources, the majority shareholder of Rosia Montana Gold Corporation."The case is blocked in the current phase. As long as the trial lasts. When the process is solved, it would be normal for the assessment to be reopened. The case is still at UNESCO," Adrian Cioroianu told AGERPRES on Thursday.