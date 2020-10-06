Coronavirus/Ministry of Culture recommends compliance with all measures communicated by Public Health Directorate

The Ministry of Culture recommends compliance with all measures communicated by the Public Health Directorate to reduce the risk of infection, given that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased "very much" in the last week and the trend is still to increase.

"We need to take care to protect ourselves as best we can and be more attentive to our gestures and behaviour, especially in public! No one can take better care of us than we do ourselves. It is important to stay healthy and to think of all our loved ones, whom we must not expose to the risk of illness. In shops, on public transport and in any crowded space, whether it is outdoors or indoors, we must wear a mask, keep physical distance and disinfect our hands after touching common surfaces. Cultural activities have been severely affected by previous restrictions, we have seen the impact of stopping them has and we want them to remain open to the public," said Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu in a press release sent Tuesday to AGERPRES.The Ministry of Culture recalls that show organizers have taken measures for physical distancing and to ensure the wearing of protective masks throughout their unfolding and recommends the continuation of cultural activities and the maintenance of a social normalcy, "in full safety" by complying with all sanitary protection measures.