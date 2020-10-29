Coronavirus/PM Orban: We are increasing testing capacity; Tataru: We will reach 50,000 tests daily

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban requested an increase in the testing capacity for COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, announcing that a capacity of 50,000 tests per day would be reached soon, according to AGERPRES.

"We have first discussed increasing the testing capacity, in addition to purchasing these antigen tests, to further increase the testing capacity on Real Time PCR devices. (...) I have requested the DSP (Public Health Directorate) to come up with a procedure. We have to avoid crowding certain centres so that we do not have delays, they must be evenly distributed so that the tests can be carried out as quickly as possible, and the test should normally be carried out within 24 hours so that we can communicate the diagnosis as soon as possible," Orban said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The testing capacity for COVID-19 reaches 50,000 tests per day, said the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.

"We have 141 test points. There will be 18 more testing points tomorrow morning. We have a capacity of 50,000 tests per day at all these laboratories," Tataru said.

He added that in Ilfov things move sometimes too slowly.

"We asses the situation every day, and we see how Ilfov remains behind, and I mean now DSP Ilfov and DSP Bucharest, for they are the same area laboratories, to redirect these tests to the laboratories that can do it within 24 hours," Tataru added.