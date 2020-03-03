Coronavirus update: Four positives, 37 quarantined, 9,639 under home monitoring

In its latest coronavirus update, the Strategic Communication Group reports that four people in Romania have tested positive, 37 are quarantined, and 9,639 are being monitored at home.

According to the cited source, 551 samples collected from people who arrived in Romania from coronavirus-stricken areas or who came in contact with persons with confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection have been processed in the five national test centers.Of the 551 samples, four tested positive while the other 547 were negative, ie the sampled persons do not carry the virus. AGERPRES