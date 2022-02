The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Sunday, 38.10 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Directorate of Public Health (DSP).

This is the highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Bucharest, Agerpres.ro informs.

The previous day, the incidence rate was 38.02 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The COVID-19 incidence rate has increased sharply since the beginning of this year. As of January 1, it was 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants.