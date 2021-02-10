COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 40,812 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 40,812 doses of vaccine were administered nationwide, of which 36,763 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 4,049 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Tuesday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

Of these, 457 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 36,303 the second one as well, while 4,049 people were immunised with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

To date, according to CNCAV, 926,519 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered (as of December 27, 2020) and 44,448 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which started being administered on February 4, 2021, which gives a total of 970,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.In the last 24 hours, 47 general adverse reactions were reported.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, 2,534 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and 33 to the Moderna vaccine have been reported.

