COVID-19 vaccination campaign smooth, with elderly, chronically ill making up 75pct of 2nd stage appointments

"The appointments are going on smoothly. The vaccination campaign is going well. Over 75% of people over the age of 65, the most affected by the coronavirus, will be vaccinated next," Cîtu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to a report by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the operator of the appointment scheduling platform, 56.26% of those appointed for the second stage of the COVID-19 mass vaccination are people over 65, and 22% people with a chronic condition.According to Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, t more than 75% of the persons scheduled for an appointment in the second stage vaccination are "old-aged or chronically ill.""Elderly + chronically ill> 75% of the total second stage appointment scheduling. It is as it should be: we protect the vulnerable in the first place. Otherwise, it's just the beginning. We still have a lot to improve. We have work to do!" Voiculescu wrote on Facebook.