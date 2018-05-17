Croatia's PM Plenkovic starts visit to Romania by attending PM Dancila's working dinner

Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic started his official visit to Romania on Thursday evening, by attending a working dinner organised by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

According to a release of the Government, also invited to the working dinner offered by the Romanian Prime Minister in honor of the high official from Zagreb were all the members of the Executive in Bucharest."The Croatian official's visit takes place in the context of intensifying the bilateral relations over the past years, as well as taking into account the membership of both states to the same Trio of the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The main goal of the meeting is strengthening the co-operation on a political and economic level, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation at sectorial level," the quoted source mentions.The Croatian PM's visit shows the desire to strengthen and diversify the cooperation as partner states in the EU and as allies inside NATO on the main topics of shared interest of the regional and European agenda, according to the release.On Friday, the Croatian PM will carry out official talks with the head of the Executive in Bucharest at the Victoria Palace, but also with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace and with Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea at the Parliament Palace.