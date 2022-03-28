Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu to attend commemoration of Duke of Edinburgh Philip on Tuesday

Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu will attend a memorial service for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, in London on Tuesday.

"Her Majesty Margaret, Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Consort will take part in the commemoration of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022," the Crown Custodian's Press Office reported on Monday.Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.