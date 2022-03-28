CultMin Romascanu orders investigation at Bucharest National Theatre House

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu has dispatched a control team to the Bucharest National Theatre House (TNB) to investigate the circumstances in which an unauthorised distribution of a publication took place inside TNB at a show by actor Dan Puric.

"At the moment, as I understand, an administrative board is being set up, a complaint will be filed with the Police, and today the control team of the Ministry of Culture will go to the National Theatre House to see exactly what happened there," Romascanu told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Monday.He pointed out that the distribution of propaganda materials of any kind is prohibited inside TNB."Let's call a spade a spade. That show by Dan Puric, as I understand, was followed by a visible part of the Save Romania Union (USR) - Mrs Iulia Popovici, a former top official with the Ministry of Culture was there in attendance. Mr Dan Puric had a rented show, in a rented hall at the Bucharest National Theatre, that was not a show put up by the Bucharest National Theatre. Unfortunately, something absolutely unacceptable happened: someone distributed propaganda materials of some kind. It is forbidden for such a thing to happen, you can't do it. All the more so as that type of material is fundamentally against the values of today's Romania," said Romascanu.