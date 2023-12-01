CultMin Turcan: I urge you to unite voices and souls, give our best to those around

Culture Minister Raluca Turcan on Friday sent a message on the occasion of Romania's National Day, in which she urges to celebrate the passion, talent, dedication and goodness of Romanians.

"During these days of celebration I urge you to be close to each other wherever we are, in our communities or abroad, and to celebrate the passion, the talent, the dedication, the goodness of Romanians. For me, as Culture minister, it is an honour to be able to represent Romania in the United States of America, together with the Madrigal Choir, which this year celebrates 60 years of existence, a choir that has brought out from the Romanian nation the most beautiful, the best and the purest and has always succeeded in uniting people around authentic values. That is why I urge you to unite our voices and souls and to give to those around us the best we have. Many happy returns of the day, Romania! Many happy returns, Romanians!," says Raluca Turcan in a video message posted on Facebook.

The Culture minister is paying a visit to the United States of America from 26 November to Saturday