Dan Barna says he will run for chairman at USR PLUS Congress

USR PLUS (Save Romanian Union, Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party) Co-Chairman Dan Barna has announced on Friday that he will run in the party's congress this year in order to stay at its helm, adding that there is a "very good atmosphere" inside the USR PLUS, with elections for county leaders to come up next, report agerpres.

Asked by journalists in a press conference if he would run for the USR PLUS leadership, Dan Barna said that he wished to take this project further. "It is a project we have been working on for a long time and I wish to take it further," he underscored.

On this occasion, Barna pointed out that at the end of June there would take place elections for the USR PLUS county leaders nationwide."Yes, there will be elections all over the country at the level of county branches, by the end of June, beginning of July, actually on June 30, give or take a few days, we'll have elections nationwide on a local level, and then, somewhere in the first half of September we'll also have the National Congress for the national leading body," Barna also said.He voiced confidence in the chances USR PLUS stands of having a long-term evolution on the political stage of Romania.He participated in Sibiu, on Friday, in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister, in the opening of a driving licence exam room in Sibiu Municipality.