 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Declic protest at Cotroceni Palace, dozens of participants call on president Iohannis to dismiss IntMin Lucian Bode

www.declic.ro
declic

Several dozen people gathered, on Thursday, in front of the Cotroceni Palace, at a protest organized by the Declic Community, to call on President Klaus Iohannis to dismiss the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, whom they accuse of plagiarism, told Agerpres.

The protesters carried placards that read "Bode plagiarized, he must be revoked. What is Klaus Iohannis doing?" and they chanted the so-called 'anthem of plagiarists', "Plagiamus igitur".

"More than a week has passed since Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj proved the plagiarism of Lucian Bode in his doctoral thesis and yet it seems that the president's soul project - 'Educated Romania' - is, in fact, 'Plagiarized Romania'. It has been quiet for a week at Cotroceni, although an entire country is watching the president and waiting for him to keep his word and remove the plagiarists from politics," said the representative of Declic, Denisa Soare.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.