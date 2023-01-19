Declic protest at Cotroceni Palace, dozens of participants call on president Iohannis to dismiss IntMin Lucian Bode

Several dozen people gathered, on Thursday, in front of the Cotroceni Palace, at a protest organized by the Declic Community, to call on President Klaus Iohannis to dismiss the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, whom they accuse of plagiarism, told Agerpres.

The protesters carried placards that read "Bode plagiarized, he must be revoked. What is Klaus Iohannis doing?" and they chanted the so-called 'anthem of plagiarists', "Plagiamus igitur".

"More than a week has passed since Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj proved the plagiarism of Lucian Bode in his doctoral thesis and yet it seems that the president's soul project - 'Educated Romania' - is, in fact, 'Plagiarized Romania'. It has been quiet for a week at Cotroceni, although an entire country is watching the president and waiting for him to keep his word and remove the plagiarists from politics," said the representative of Declic, Denisa Soare.