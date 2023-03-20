Defence Ministry withdraws bill on including civil personnel's activities in special working conditions category

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced that it decided to withdraw the draft law amending Law No.263/2010 which aimed to create a normative framework that would allow the civil personnel's activities from the defence, public order and national security institutions to be included in special and exceptional working conditions, as a result of the observations received up to this point.

According to a press release of the MApN, the decision-making transparency procedure for this draft normative act began on March 17.

"The normative act draft under discussion, initiated and drafted by the institutions of defence, public order and national security, aimed to create the normative framework that would allow the civil personnel's activities from their own institutions to be included in special and exceptional working conditions, similar to the provisions enforceable to military personnel and policemen," the release shows.