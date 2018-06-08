DefMin Fifor, UK counterpart Williamson discuss excellent bilateral defence co-operation

The excellent defence co-operation between the UK and Romania, with emphasis on the British military contribution to Romania, were discussed on Friday at a meeting of Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor and the British Secretary of Defense, Gavin Williamson.

The Romania-UK bilateral meeting took part on the second day of a NATO Defence Ministers' Meeting at NATO's headquarters, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN)."Discussions focused on the excellent defence co-operation between the two countries, with emphasis on the British military contribution to Romania. Minister Mihai Fifor appreciated the active engagement of the United Kingdom in air policing missions and the UK constant navy presence in the Black Sea, which demonstrates a commitment to strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence pose in this region. The two officials underscored the need to strengthen co-operation in the field of joint training of troops, education, military medicine, cyber defence and countering hybrid threats. The Romanian and British ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding between Romania and the United Kingdom that will lay the foundations for concrete joint defence co-operation projects in the period ahead," said MApN.Williamson underlined that Romania is a regional stability factor and has a substantial contribution to ensuring security in the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans. He said stated that the UK supports Romania's efforts within the alliance, including the possibility of participating, by land forces, to the Multinational Brigade in Craiova, as part of the NATO enhanced forward presence."Another topic of discussion was support from the two countries for the development of NATO's partnerships with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine in the current regional security context. As far as UK's exiting the European Union is concerned, Minister Fifor assured that Romania will continue to develop a special relationship with the UK partner, including the size of security and defence in the Euro-Atlantic area. At the end of the meeting, the two officials agreed to intensify high-level contacts by organising official visits to Romania this year and the UK, to give a strong signal regarding joint commitments in a bilateral and allied context."