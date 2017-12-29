DefMin Fifor visits Romanian troops deployed in Afghanistan

The National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor paid a visit from 27 to 29 December to the Military Air Base in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he met with the Romanian troops there.

The Romanian minister, alongside the Chief of Defence's General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca thanked the Romanian officers and non-commissioned officers deployed in Kandahar for their participation in the operations theatres.



"I'm grateful for everything you do. Words are scarce to thank you, you and the loved ones who are always next to you in your difficult mission you unfold," Fifor wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.



The minister talked with the Romanian service persons and tasted together Romanian traditional courses.



"We have talked a lot about their needs and the Army's plans for 2018, that are very ambitious, from where I stand. I hope I've made it to alleviate their longing of their dear ones, their children, and motivated them for the new year's missions," the Defence minister added.



The minister's schedule also comprised a briefing on the missions, activities that were completed by the Romanian troops deployed in the Afghanistan's military bases.

