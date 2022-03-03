 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin: IAR 330 Puma helicopter sent to search for MiG 21, disappeared from radar

iar puma

The IAR 330 Puma helicopter that took off, on Wednesday, around 20:21, in a search and rescue mission for the MiG 21 Lancer craft, also lost radio contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar around 20:44, informs the MApN.

According to the quoted source, the pilot had reported unfavorable weather conditions and received orders to return to base, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The last known position of the helicopter, which had a crew formed of five servicemen on board, is the area around the locality of Gura Dobrogei, around 11 km from the airfield. The status of the crew and craft is unknown. Search and rescue operations are underway," shows MApN.

There is no certain information regarding the pilot or MiG 21 LanceR pilot, the quoted source mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.