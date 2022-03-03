DefMin: IAR 330 Puma helicopter sent to search for MiG 21, disappeared from radar

The IAR 330 Puma helicopter that took off, on Wednesday, around 20:21, in a search and rescue mission for the MiG 21 Lancer craft, also lost radio contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar around 20:44, informs the MApN.

According to the quoted source, the pilot had reported unfavorable weather conditions and received orders to return to base, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The last known position of the helicopter, which had a crew formed of five servicemen on board, is the area around the locality of Gura Dobrogei, around 11 km from the airfield. The status of the crew and craft is unknown. Search and rescue operations are underway," shows MApN.

There is no certain information regarding the pilot or MiG 21 LanceR pilot, the quoted source mentions.