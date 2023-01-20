DefMin Tilvar attends meeting of Contact Group for Ukraine

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, accompanied by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, participated, on Friday, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, at the 8th meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine (UDCG), in which the current situation regarding the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation was analysed, as well as the state of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The minister highlighted Romania's involvement in supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the humanitarian dimension, the provision of medical assistance and air medical evacuation actions in other countries for injured Ukrainian patients. At the same time, he emphasized the steps taken by our country to facilitate the transit of over 11 million tons of grain from Ukraine to the areas where they were needed, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"I strongly believe that we have shown determination and efficiency in supporting neighboring Ukraine, but also in strengthening our unity. More than 50 countries and organizations have come together for a single cause, supporting a free and democratic nation, against the illegal aggression and unprovoked attacks of the Russian Federation. We must continue to provide multidimensional support to Ukraine to help it defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I believe that our unity, shared values and democracy are not just simple statements, but take shape in actions that produce concrete results," Tilvar said at the meeting, Agerpres informs.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the constant support granted by Romania, within NATO and the European Union, to projects and support initiatives for Ukraine, but also in terms of the regime of international sanctions aimed at the Russian Federation.

Ministerial delegations from more than 50 NATO and partner countries participated in the UDCG meeting, which was chaired by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

In the opening of the works, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a speech via video conference system.

Also present at the Ramstein conference were NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, General Christopher G. Cavoli, and a delegation representing the European Union.

A Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Defense, Oleksi Reznikov, was also present, reads the MApN press release.