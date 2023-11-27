DefMin Tilvar attends NATO conference, in UK

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, is taking part, from Monday to Wednesday, in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at the Conference dedicated to the initiative of providing NATO with ammunition and missiles.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), The program of the visit also includes meetings with the British counterpart, Hon Grant Shapps, and with the British

Minister for Defence Procurement of United Kingdom, James Cartlidge. Minister Tilvar will also have talks with the head of Defense in Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin.

The discussion related to the bilateral meetings included topics related to the security situation in the Black Sea region, in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine, cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance from the perspective of implementing decisions of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, current issues and perspective on bilateral cooperation between the two armies, with emphasis on the procurement programs of the Romanian Army.