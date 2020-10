On Tuesday, the deputies voted in favor of the draft law on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 148/2020 for the establishment of a state aid scheme granted to agricultural producers who set up crops in the autumn of 2019 and who have been affected by the drought, according to AGERPRES.

There were 221 votes in favor, 17 against and two abstentions.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this draft law.