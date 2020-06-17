Deputies Chamber/August 2 - Roma Holocaust Memorial Day

The plenum of the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday unanimously adopted the bill on the establishment of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day - Samudaripen on August 2.

The bill establishes the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day - Samudaripen on August 2, which is the day when the 2,897 Roma who were still alive at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp were exterminated in the gas chambers in 1944.

The Deputies' Chamber is the decision-making forum in the case of this bill, which was already adopted by the Senate.