Development Minister signs 14 NRRP-funded contracts worth over 208 ml RON

gds.ro
Cseke Attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 14 new contracts financed under Component 5 - Renovation Wave of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), told Agerpres.

The contracts worth a total of 208,817,236.28 RON envisage the refurbishment and improvement of the energy efficiency of multi-family residential buildings and public buildings.

"These contracts add to the other 28 already signed NRRP-funded contracts for refurbishing and turning certain buildings energy efficient, respectively the 15 contracts for the development of land management plans," the Development Minister said as cited in a release.

Actions approved under the Renovation Wave include another 434 projects worth a combined 3,319,534,039.03 RON, submitted by 46 central authorities and 388 administrative-territorial units targeting energy efficiency, the seismic and fire safety of residential blocks and public buildings, added Minister Cseke Attila.

