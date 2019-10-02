Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) chief-prosecutor Felix Banila on Wednesday announced he decided to resign, while claiming at the same time that he didn't fail in doing his job in the "Caracal" case, which is not a case that he couldn't have handled.

"I decided to submit my resignation of honor from chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism and I already sent it to the Minister of Justice, following the same legal steps as those followed during my appointment to this office, and the Minister of Justice will decide the opportuneness of immediately sending it to the President of Romania, in order to be approved and taken note of it, in view of issuing the decree on my release from office, until which date I will continue to do my job at DIICOT," Banila told a press release.