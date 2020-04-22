The director of the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, David Ciceo, announced on Wednesday, in a press conference, that the charter flights which take Romanian workers to Germany, started in March, will continue until May 17.

"We have had charter flights with workers to Germany since March, we also had a flight to Innsbruck, Austria. We will have almost every day until May 17 such flights with workers to Germany, who go to work in agriculture," said David Ciceo.

He underscored that the charter flights to Germany provide revenues to the airport, although the amounts are small compared to those collected in April 2019.

David Ciceo also said that the financial situation of Cluj airport is stable and that over 200 employees are in furlough.

At the moment, "Avram Iancu" International Airport has only one regular flight, to Malmo, Sweden, twice a week.