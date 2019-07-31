 
     
Disciplinary investigation of prosecutor Cristian Ovidiu Popescu starts over negligence in Caracal case

Judicial inspectors have ordered a disciplinary investigation of prosecutor Cristian Ovidiu Popescu of the Prosecutor's Office with the Caracal Courthouse over negligence in carrying out his duties, the Judicial Inspectorate reports. 

"In motivating the start of the disciplinary investigation, it has been noted that the case prosecutor, notified of the offense of false imprisonment of a minor and being, as such, under an obligation to take all measures for the termination of such state, did not approve the building of the suspect where the victim was supposed to be being stormed before 06:00hrs on July 26, 2019, in breach with the provisions of Article 27 (2) (b) of the Constitution of Romania, coupled with Article 20(2) of the Criminal Code," reads a press statement released on Wednesday by the Judicial Inspectorate. 

According to the same source, the inspectors with the Inspection of Prosecutors Section submitted to prosecutors' disciplinary body with the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) a proposal to suspend Popescu from office until the disciplinary procedure is completed.

