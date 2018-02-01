stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DNA closes cases against Dan Nica, Silvia Ticau and Alexandru Athanasiu in Microsoft file

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Microsoft dosar

Anti-corruption prosecutors on Thursday closed the cases they had against former ministers Dan Nica, Silvia Adraian Ticau and Alexandru Athanasiu, who were investigated for abuse of office in the Microsoft case file.

According to a DNA release to Agerpres on Thursday, the case was closed because of the prescription of the deeds for Dan Nica, Minister of Communications and Information Technology over 2000-July 2004, for Silvia Adriana Ticau, Minister of Communications and Information Technology over July-December 2004, and previously secretary of state with the same Ministry, and for Alexandru Athanasiu, Minister of Education and Research over 2003-2005.

