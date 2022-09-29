DNSC cyber security specialsits, at EU-UA Cyber Dialogue in Poland

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) participated, between 28 and 29 September, in the second edition of the EU-UA Cyber Dialogue in Warsaw, Poland, announced the institution in a press release sent, Thursday, AGERPRES.

The event was attended by representatives of the European Union, such as: DG Connect, the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Union Agency for Cyber Security (ENISA), together with representatives of the EU member states.

Also, from the Ukrainian side, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP), the National Cyber Security Coordination Center (NCSCC) and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine (MDTU) participated.

SSSCIP and DNSC signed, in August 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of cyber security and committed to an increased level of bilateral cooperation.

The main objective of the cooperation is to build and strengthen capacities aimed at preventing, deterring and responding to cyber threats and risks, as well as achieving a significant level of participation, as partners, in international cyber security projects.