Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until now

Head of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday said that, so far, 13,391 children between 12 and 15 years old have been immunised, most of them in Bucharest - 3,152 and in the counties of Cluj - 1,173, Ilfov - 631 and Timis - 615.

The vaccination campaign for this age group started on June 2.

Valeriu Gheorghita also told a press conference at the Victoria Palace that the vaccination at the family doctors, started on May 4, is taking place in all counties and in Bucharest.

According to him, 129,102 people were vaccinated with the first dose, in the week of June 7-14, of which over 88.7pct showed up at the respective vaccination centre without an appointment.

Also, 26,585 foreign citizens were vaccinated against COVID in Romania with the first dose and 15,594 with both doses.

The head of CNCAV also mentioned that 2,132 patients were vaccinated in 127 public hospitals in 34 counties, and 365 patients in 27 private hospitals, in 14 counties.

As of this week, 17 other public hospitals will have vaccination centres.