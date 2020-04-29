Doctor Mircea Beuran, arraigned for bribe taking

Mircea Beuran, former President of the Senate of the Medicine and Pharmacy University of Bucharest was arraigned, on Wednesday, by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors for receiving from another doctor money and goods worth over 10,000 euro in relation to fulfilling some activities that were in his work attributions.

Prosecutors with the DNA - the section to combat corruption ordered the arraignment, under judiciary control, of defendant Mircea Beuran, who, at the time of the crime, was the President of the University Senate, director of Department 10 Surgery, and head of the discipline General Surgery of the Carol Davila Medicine and Pharmacy University of Bucharest (UMF "Carol Davila" Bucharest), for the crime of bribe taking.

In the indictment drawn up, prosecutors said that on December 18, 2018, defendant Mircea Beuran had received from another person, doctor in a hospital unit in Bucharest (witness in the case), money and goods worth over 10,000 euro, in relation to the fulfillment of activities that were part of his work attributions.

"Concretely, the defendant had received the money in relation to fulfilling some activities that were part of his work attributions, regarding the occupation by the witness of a position of university assistant for a pre-determined period (in the general surgery specialty of the UMF 'Carol Davila' Bucharest), activities that could be done by the defendant through any of the acts that were in his competency, in any of the qualities mentioned earlier," the prosecutors mention.