Dr Rafila: PSD Health Programme includes a national network of community medical centres

Professor Alexandru Rafila, PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate in the parliamentary elections, presented on Tuesday the party's programme for Health, one of the projects he spoke about also being the establishment of a national network of community medical centers and home care of the elderly.

"In this programme, we proposed to make a national network of community medical centers. I am referring to the fact that in Romanian communes with a population of more than 5,000 inhabitants and probably some of those with between 4,000 and 5,000 inhabitants we can set up such a national network of community centers. We have estimated a need, in a first phase, in the first election cycle, by 2024, of 800 such centres. An average cost to set up such a centre - probably around 500,000 euros, and the number of beneficiaries, given that 3-4 family doctors could work in a centre, would be about 6 million inhabitants. This step, if accomplished, will be the key to the reconstruction of the entire health system, because we link it to the network of specialized outpatient health care centers. I mean, the person in a relatively small area has access to primary care services and not only, to social care and community care, and we are also trying, as far as possible, to dental care," Rafila said in a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

He added that it is important for family doctors to be motivated to work in these centres, as they are often "used and manipulated", by sometimes being given "impossible tasks".

Another chapter that Dr. Rafila talked about was the one that deals with the care of the elderly and home care, issues that could be solved by developing this home care system, by rebuilding the community spirit.

The PSD's health plan is to put the people and the country first, said in his turn the PSD first vice-president Sorin Grindeanu, a former prime minister.

"We are honoured that in this endeavour we have with us the best medical specialists Romania has. All the measures in the PSD plan to combat the pandemic are taken by experts, not impostors like the PNL [National Liberal Party]. There are concrete, coherent measures that will help Romania to get through this crisis and become strong again. The PSD plan can be implemented from day one. It is a simple plan that every Romanian can understand and support. Therefore, every Romanian will be part of this plan. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the Romanian people," Grindeanu said.