Dragos Pislaru (REPER) says that United Right Alliance is not enough to have articulated position

The United Right Alliance is not enough to have an articulated position that represents all Romanians, MEP Dragos Pislaru, co-president of the REPER Party said on Tuesday.

"I congratulate my colleagues from Save Romania Union (USR), Force of the Right (Forta Dreptei, FD), People's Movement Party (PMP) for deciding to create this right-wing pole. In Romania we have a lot of right-wing things, but what we lack is a political force that will really protect against of extremism and pesedism [Social Democratic Party, PSD - editor's note] that is seizing the country. I don't see this openness, I see rather something ideological, while the citizens rather need professional answers and everyone now portrays themselves on one side or the other of the spectrum. Ultimately, what is important is that there really are no adequate social policies, people are not represented, especially those from vulnerable segments, therefore I think that this construction is not sufficient to have an articulated position that represents all Romanians," Pislaru told a press conference held in Parliament, agerpres reports.

The leaders of USR, PMP and Forta Dreptei announced, on Monday, the establishment of the United Right Alliance, in view of the 2024 elections.