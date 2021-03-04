 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dragu: Social protection system - topic of meeting with representatives of civil society

epochtimes-romania.com
Anca Dragu

Representatives of civil society want to sound the alarm regarding the assistance and social protection system in Romania, said the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, after a meeting with organizations involved in the field, according to AGERPRES.

According to Anca Dragu, representatives of the Center for Legal Resources, FONSS, the Tonal Association, the Foundation for Civil Society Development, the Resource Center for Public Participation, Code4Romania and ActiveWatch reported on existing problems in the system and presented special examples of the situation where people with disabilities are cared for.

"A key institution is the Council for Monitoring the Implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Disabled Persons. This institution must ensure that the rights of disabled persons are respected. (...) The transparency of the process of selecting the President of the Council has been an important issue. In accordance with the recommendations of the ECHR, Romania must strengthen its collaboration with civil society," Dragu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Senators Monica Anisie, Radu Mihail, Stefan Palarie and Cosmin Poteras were also present at the meeting.

The Senate initiated the procedure for selecting the chairperson of the Monitoring Council.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.